Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa put together an unforgettable Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite this week, and gained huge praise backstage.

The two women competed in a brutal and bloody main event, which was the first time a women’s match has ever closed the show on AEW Dynamite. In the end, Thunder Rosa came out on top, but it was the type of match where both competitors were winners.

AEW shared an exclusive clip to its YouTube channel of all the post-match fallout, which showcased the bloodied ring, Tony Khan’s reaction, a standing ovation backstage, and Baker having her thumbtacks pulled out. You can check it out below: