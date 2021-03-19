AEW
STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we discuss:
- Jordan Devlin’s Return
- If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
- How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- The Pinnacle
- Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
- & MUCH MORE!
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega’s Return
Kenny Omega will make his highly anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling television on Tuesday, March 23.
The AEW World Champion has not been seen on IMPACT programming since shortly after he pinned their world champion, Rich Swann, in an historic six-man tag team match at IMPACT Hard To Kill back in January.
Omega is currently advertised to wrestle Swann in a huge Title vs. Title winner-take-all match at IMPACT’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Don Callis appeared this past Tuesday night to get that party started, sending a very personal message to Swann face-to-face in the middle of the ring.
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa put together an unforgettable Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite this week, and gained huge praise backstage.
The two women competed in a brutal and bloody main event, which was the first time a women’s match has ever closed the show on AEW Dynamite. In the end, Thunder Rosa came out on top, but it was the type of match where both competitors were winners.
AEW shared an exclusive clip to its YouTube channel of all the post-match fallout, which showcased the bloodied ring, Tony Khan’s reaction, a standing ovation backstage, and Baker having her thumbtacks pulled out. You can check it out below:
Thunder Rosa On Her Lights Out Match: “That Was To Put Women’s Wrestling On The Map”
After the incredible Lights Out match in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa has reflected on the bout and what it meant to her.
Rosa and Britt Baker went to war in the first-ever women’s main event of Dynamite in a match that saw both women busted open, as they used a variety of foreign objects ranging from ladders and tables to thumbtacks. The match gained a huge reaction live and has been met with a fantastic response online as well from fans and people within the industry.
In a behind-the-scenes video after the show, Rosa spoke about her victory in the match, admitting that the bout was to put women’s wrestling on the map.
“This means everything to me. As you guys know, I come from nothing. Seven months ago I came here to make a statement. That was to put women’s wrestling on the map. With blood, sweat and tears, I just showed you that women’s wrestling should be valued everywhere, and I’m very, very proud of this. Thank you for everyone for believing in me and the Thunder Army,” Rosa said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
Rosa doesn’t have long to rest though, as she will be in action this Sunday as NWA returns with its NWA: Back For The Attack pay-per-view event on FITE TV. She’ll be in action against Kamille, with the winner becoming #1 contender to the NWA Women’s World Championship.
