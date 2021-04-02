Despite his return at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, Christian Cage opted to sign with AEW, and Edge has given his thoughts on that situation

Christian was a surprise entrant into the Rumble this year, which saw him reunite with his former tag team partner and real-life best friend Edge, who went on to win the match. From that point, most presumed Christian would return to WWE for a final run, but instead, he opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

When speaking with Sports Illustrated’s media podcast, the Rated R Superstar discussed Christian moving on, and he admitted that he just wants his friend to be happy, no matter where that might be.

“I’m not bummed. I want him to be happy and I want him to get the respect that he deserves because I’d like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him. If you ask anyone within our industry, he’s a name where people go, ‘Man, that dude.’ Watch Steve [Austin] and Randy [Orton] talk about [Christian] and what he brings to the table. I want him to be wherever he’s going to get that respect. Whatever the initials are, he’s my best friend and I want him to be happy and do what I’m hopefully able to do, which is go out on your own terms and see this thing through properly instead of ‘you’re done.’ We’ve both been in that scenario,” said Edge. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Christian Cage competed in his first singles match on AEW Dynamite this week, defeating Frankie Kazarian in an excellent singles match. Meanwhile, Edge is heading towards WWE WrestleMania 37 where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a triple threat match also featuring Daniel Bryan.