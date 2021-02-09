Sting Confirmed To Appear On 2/10 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Sting will be appearing on the 2/10 episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

One again, The Icon is set to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone, who has been part of several segments involving the WWE Hall Of Famer now.

Since joining the company, Sting has been a regular feature of the product, appearing consistently, often by Darby Allin’s side in order to help even the odds against Team Taz.

His interview with Schiavone will likely be part of the build towards AEW Revolution, which will see Sting come out of retirement to team with Allin in a Street Fight against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Elsewhere on the show, the following has been confirmed: