Sting Confirmed To Appear On 2/10 AEW Dynamite

Published

3 hours ago

on

Sting

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Sting will be appearing on the 2/10 episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

One again, The Icon is set to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone, who has been part of several segments involving the WWE Hall Of Famer now.


Since joining the company, Sting has been a regular feature of the product, appearing consistently, often by Darby Allin’s side in order to help even the odds against Team Taz.

His interview with Schiavone will likely be part of the build towards AEW Revolution, which will see Sting come out of retirement to team with Allin in a Street Fight against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Elsewhere on the show, the following has been confirmed:

  • Falls Count Anywhere Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega & KENTA vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer
  • TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela
  • Women’s Eliminator Tournament First Round Match Leyla Hirsh vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
  • Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
  • PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth

Cody Rhodes Announces New Members Of The Nightmare Family

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 9, 2021

By

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has officially announced two new members of The Nightmare Family stable, with more up-and-coming stars joining the group.

Both Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto are now officially members of the stable. Solow has been a frequent performer on AEW Dark since the summer of 2020, while Comoroto has joined the company a little later on, only having had nine AEW Dark matches so far.


Comoroto also appeared on AEW Dynamite on the January 20 episode where he stepped up and competed against Jon Moxley, showcasing his impressive in-ring ability.

The Nightmare Family is certainly growing at a rapid rate, with the full members being as follows:

  • Cody Rhodes
  • Brandi Rhodes
  • Dustin Rhodes
  • QT Marshall
  • Diamond Dallas Page
  • Arn Anderson
  • Lee Johnson
  • Billy Gunn
  • Austin Gunn
  • Nick Comoroto
  • Aaron Solow

AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator To Kick Off This Wednesday Night

Published

17 hours ago

on

Feb 8, 2021

By

All Elite Wrestling’s 16-woman tournament to decide the next contender to the women’s world championship will officially kick off this Wednesday night live on AEW Dynamite.

Announced today, former NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will take on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch in the first match of the tournament. Hirsch is a relative newcomer to the AEW roster but she’s been put through a crucible against top stars including Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb and Dr. Britt Baker DMD while racking up three wins on DARK.


The eliminator will play out across two brackets in the United States and Japan. Competitors range from legends like Aja Kong and Emi Sakura, to established AEW stars in Nyla Rose and Riho. There are also a few names that many fans may be experiencing for the first time, such as Rin Kadokura of Marvelous or the incredibly fun to watch Mei Suruga.

The actual bracket for the tournament has not been released yet, so it’s unclear who the winner of Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch will take on in the second round. We expect more information on AEW DARK this Tuesday night.

12 Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW DARK

Published

2 days ago

on

Feb 7, 2021

By

AEW DARK

The following matches have been announced for this Tuesday night’s episode of AEW DARK:

  • Red Velvet vs. Diamante
  • SCU vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
  • Tay Conti vs. Alex Gracia
  • PAC vs. VSK
  • Ryan Nemeth vs. Marko Stunt
  • KC Navarro vs. Sonny Kiss
  • Joey Janela vs. Jack Evans
  • Brian Cage vs. Jake St. Patrick
  • Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. Shawn Dean & Charlie Bravo
  • Miranda Aliza vs. Nyla Rose
  • Dark Order’s 10 vs. Baron Black
  • The Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto vs. Vary Morales & Jersey Muscle Society

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.


