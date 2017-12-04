WWE Hall of Famer Sting participated in a Q&A at the Wales Comic Con convention on December 2nd, and ProWrestling.com reader David Brandfield has sent in the following Q&A report from the event.

What is it like to see so many people dressed in Sting cosplay?

“It’s pretty cool and very humbling.”

Jeff Hardy, Victory Road, What is your take?

“Jeff was in a bad way, he was deteriorating as the day went on, by the time our match rolled around it became clear that he couldn’t compete so I had to take him down quickly. He has since turned it all around, I love Jeff, I love his work, I hold nothing against him and wish him all the best.”

If you were going to return to WWE which persona would you be?

“I can’t pull off Surfer Sting anymore as I don’t have enough hair on my head. Probably Crow Sting or Joker Sting.”

You have been in the business for 3 decades now but what was your favourite year?

“The transition from surfer sting into the darker/crow like sing – 1997 That was a good year.”

If WWE asked you to work a program with a young up and coming talent who would you pick?

“Bray Wyatt, I like him. I know he’s not young but he has character, it’s kinda old school and I like that.”

What is your personal take on the way your WrestleMania match with HHH was booked? Many believe you were screwed, were you?

“No. I have no complaints. It was WrestleMania. You had DX, you had the NWO. It was surreal. A great moment and great memories. No complaints from me.”

Why didn’t you get a return match with HHH?

“I think we got everything out in that match. I don’t think there was a need for it. We both got everything out in that one match.”

How much creative control did you have? Is there anything that you have had to do that you didn’t want to do and/or anything you wanted to do but never got chance to?

“I’m sure that there is plenty that I wanted to do like the Taker match for example. As for things that I didn’t want to do – I just didn’t do them. If I didn’t wanna do something I would find an alternative, better thing to do.”

When you first got into the business who were the guys you idolized?

“When I first got into the business I knew nothing about pro wrestling. By the time I got it I looked at guys like Randy Savage. I like the way that he was so over the top. The gestures, the voice, the colours, the glasses, the jackets. He was so bizarre and I was drawn to that.”

What piece of advice would you give to someone just starting out in the wrestling industry?

“Be slow to speak and fast to hear. Keep your mouth shut, just listen and learn.”

What is next for The Stinger?

“I’m trying to get back into real estate. Back in the day I made real good money from it and my wife and I are getting back into that.”

