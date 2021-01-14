Sting Makes The Save! Darby Allin Retains TNT TItle Against Brian Cage

Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship against “The Machine” Brain Cage this Wednesday night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, but he definitely didn’t do it alone.

Allin took an absolute beating in his bout with the super-heavyweight former world champion. At one point Cage literally scooped him up over his head and hurled him out of the ring crashing through multiple barricades and tables. By the end of the match, his signature face paint was nearly covered in his blood.

Despite the obvious size disadvantage, it looked like Allin was making a comeback at the end, kicking out of everything “The Machine” threw at him. He delivered a Coffin Drop on top of the steel ring steps and somehow got the big man around for a Code Red – and that’s when Team Taz rushed the ring.

Allin managed to fight off Taz’s son hook, before being crotched on the top rope by Ricky Starks. After all the lights in Daily’s Place suddenly went out, “The Icon” Sting appeared directly behind Starks, blasting him multiple times with that age old black baseball bat. Allin then delivered a crucifix from the top rope, pinning Cage to retain the title.