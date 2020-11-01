Sting Merchandise Removed From WWE’s Shop

Merchandise for WWE Hall Of Famer, Sting has interestingly been totally removed from WWE’s shop this week, starting major speculation.

The WWE Shop has now removed all items related to the WWE Hall Of Famer, which has come after WWE lost the rights to produce items which has Sting’s face or name following his contract expiration.

There has been a delay in removing his merchandise, and this did include withdrawing a planned action figure for him in WWE’s Legends series 7 line.

This has led to speculation about Sting’s future and where that could be, as he is now able to sign a deal with another company if he wishes. Sting has previously spoken about potentially returning to the ring one more time, teasing the possibility.

He did officially retire during his WWE Hall Of Fame induction, with his last match taking place against Seth Rollins at WWE Clash Of Champions. However, as they say in wrestling, you never say never…