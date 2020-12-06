Sting Reportedly Joined AEW Due To Unhappiness Over His WWE Run

Sting shocked the wrestling world this week by joining AEW, but it has been reported that this run is down to him not enjoying his WWE spell.

The Icon appeared at the recent ‘Winter Is Coming’ event where he made his first appearance in the ring since his WWE Night Of Champions match against Seth Rollins in 2015.

According to a new report from Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, the reason that he has signed with AEW is due to him being unhappy with how his WWE run took place.

Sting reportedly wants a proper run to end his career for his fans, which he is hoping to provide. He has signed a multi-year full-time contract with AEW.

During his WWE career, Sting had three matches, with his debut taking place at WWE WrestleMania 31 where he was defeated by Triple H. His only victory came in a tag team match alongside John Cena, and he also lost against Rollins, in a match that led to him retiring from in-ring competition after he sustained an injury. Sting was also inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during his time with the company.

Sting has been confirmed to appear on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite where he will sit down and talk with Tony Schiavone.