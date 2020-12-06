AEW
Sting Reportedly Joined AEW Due To Unhappiness Over His WWE Run
Sting shocked the wrestling world this week by joining AEW, but it has been reported that this run is down to him not enjoying his WWE spell.
The Icon appeared at the recent ‘Winter Is Coming’ event where he made his first appearance in the ring since his WWE Night Of Champions match against Seth Rollins in 2015.
According to a new report from Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, the reason that he has signed with AEW is due to him being unhappy with how his WWE run took place.
Sting reportedly wants a proper run to end his career for his fans, which he is hoping to provide. He has signed a multi-year full-time contract with AEW.
During his WWE career, Sting had three matches, with his debut taking place at WWE WrestleMania 31 where he was defeated by Triple H. His only victory came in a tag team match alongside John Cena, and he also lost against Rollins, in a match that led to him retiring from in-ring competition after he sustained an injury. Sting was also inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during his time with the company.
Sting has been confirmed to appear on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite where he will sit down and talk with Tony Schiavone.
Serena Deeb Talks Signing With AEW & Wanting The AEW Women’s Championship
Serena Deeb might be the current NWA Women’s Champion, but that doesn’t mean she has settled, as she has her eye on another title as well.
Serena has thrived in recent months since appearing on AEW, and during an interview on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, she discussed how her original AEW appearance came about, admitting it was very last minute.
“The call from AEW was I mean, when I say last second, it was like about 48 hours before the Dynamite match. It was sort of like an inquiry as to… would it something I’m interested in, is it what I’m prepared for and looking for at the moment. I went into it with this mindset of, I’m going to make the best of this opportunity… you know, try to go out there and have a great match. And I didn’t foresee anything coming because I was just focused on that experience. And making that as awesome as I could. Obviously, it went really well and things were really positive moving forward from that. So, like I said everything else that happened since then has been happening really fast. The opportunity to work with NWA was absolutely like, just an honor and amazing.”
Deeb holds the NWA Women’s Championship currently, but during the interview, she admitted that she is interested in winning the AEW Women’s Championship as well, currently held by Hikaru Shida.
“That is absolutely what I’m gunning for. I think, you know, it would be really powerful to hold two championships at the same time especially for two of the top companies in the world. When I first joined the AEW roaster, I 100% had my sights set on being the champion. Then there was a crossover with NWA and I started doing stuff with them. So, it’s 100% what I’m looking at and where I’m looking at going.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
You can see the full interview with the NWA Women’s Champion below:
Tony Sciavone To Interview Sting, Six-Man Tag Announced For AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that “The Icon” Sting will be interviewed by Tony Sciavone this coming Wednesday night on the first episode of AEW Dynamite since the Hall of Famer made his shocking debut with the promotion.
Sting was arguably the most important figure in World Championship Wrestling’s history, and of course Sciavone was the lead voice of WCW Monday NITRO throughout its entire run on TNT, so to say these two are very familiar with one another would be a major understatement.
Also announced for this week’s Dynamite is a six-man tag team match pitting the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the Lucha Brothers against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.
Updated lineup:
Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring
MJF vs. Orange Cassidy
Non-Title Match
The Young Bucks vs. TH2
FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade
Plus…
Tony Sciavone interviews Sting!
The Inner Circle either works out its issues, or disbands forever!
Abadon in action!
Six Women’s Matches, Brian Cage & Jurassic Express Set For 12/8 AEW DARK
Sixteen matches have been announced for the December 8 edition of AEW DARK. The show airs on the official AEW YouTube channel every Tuesday night at 7PM ET.
Six of those matches will feature members of the AEW women’s division including Big Swole and Nyla Rose, as well as standout prospects like Red Velvet and Alex Gracia.
Here’s the lineup:
- Shawn Dean & Sean Maluta & Ryzin vs. The Gunn Club
- 10 vs. Aaron Solow
- Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle
- Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss
- Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight
- Sotheara Chhun & VSK vs. TH2
- Jon Cruz & Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed
- Diamante vs. Tesha Price
- Colt Cabana & Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes
- Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express
- Freya States vs. Shanna
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler
- Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose
- Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse
- Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow
- Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
This Tuesday, we have a huge card including new debuts, a big 6-man tag, and much more!
Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/ZhXA4zUaIj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2020
