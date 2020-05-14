Sting Reportedly No Longer Under A WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is now reportedly out of contract with the WWE according to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The wrestling legend had been under a contract since he first joined WWE, but that now appears to be over. Mattel revealed that Sting was no longer going to be part of its upcoming series “due to circumstances out of their control.”

There was no elaboration on why, and he had previously been announced as part of the series, but that now seems clear. It was noted by the report that while he’s not under contract now, there is a possibility that they could work on a deal down the line, particularly for things like merchandise and video games.

However, there has also been speculation surrounding AEW and Sting as well, mainly because of Cody Rhodes’ behavior on social media. When the Mattel announcement came, the AEW star was quick to respond with the Cody Ear GIF.

Sting also praised Lance Archer, stating he was happy to see him get a shot at AEW, adding to the speculation and rumors.