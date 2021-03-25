Sting Reveals AEW Sent A Ring To His House Ahead Of AEW Revolution

Sting made his in-ring return back at AEW Revolution, and he revealed that the company sent him a ring to his house in order to prepare.

Sting’s appearance at AEW Revolution in the cinematic street fight was his first match since 2015 when he was inured against Seth Rollins, and it was very well received by fans.

When speaking with Bleacher Report, Sting revealed that AEW actually sent a ring to his house in order to allow him to take some bumps and get used to running the ropes.

“After five-and-a-half years of not being in a ring, there was some rust on me, for sure, especially with guys in the ring like Darby, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. These guys are incredible. Tony Khan asked me if I wanted a ring sent to my house and thankfully, I have a barn that is insulated with climate control. We put the ring in there, and I had to get used to running the ropes again, and it was an eye-opener for me. It was a challenge. I didn’t recover as quick as I used to. It was grueling. I had a lot of work to get my cardio ready to go and get into good physical condition. It was tougher than it’s ever been but I got there,” he said.

When it comes to the match itself, Sting heavily praised Darby Allin, saying he’s the most creative he has seen.