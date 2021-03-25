AEW
Sting Reveals AEW Sent A Ring To His House Ahead Of AEW Revolution
Sting made his in-ring return back at AEW Revolution, and he revealed that the company sent him a ring to his house in order to prepare.
Sting’s appearance at AEW Revolution in the cinematic street fight was his first match since 2015 when he was inured against Seth Rollins, and it was very well received by fans.
When speaking with Bleacher Report, Sting revealed that AEW actually sent a ring to his house in order to allow him to take some bumps and get used to running the ropes.
“After five-and-a-half years of not being in a ring, there was some rust on me, for sure, especially with guys in the ring like Darby, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. These guys are incredible. Tony Khan asked me if I wanted a ring sent to my house and thankfully, I have a barn that is insulated with climate control. We put the ring in there, and I had to get used to running the ropes again, and it was an eye-opener for me. It was a challenge. I didn’t recover as quick as I used to. It was grueling. I had a lot of work to get my cardio ready to go and get into good physical condition. It was tougher than it’s ever been but I got there,” he said.
When it comes to the match itself, Sting heavily praised Darby Allin, saying he’s the most creative he has seen.
“There were times I felt like I am along for the ride, but it’s hard for me not to plug myself in creatively on certain aspects. I would speak up and have my own ideas, but I have to tell you: Darby is probably the most creative I have seen. He has a mind for the wrestling business and cinematography. I think he is going to be one of those guys that a lot of people are going to end up working for someday. He is multi-talented. It was really cool working with Darby,” he said.
“The cinematic was fun. I would like to do more of those for sure, but I came out of it in shambles. It took its toll on me. It was two nights of filming and that was pretty tough. It can be taxing on the body especially at my age. It was 12 hours instead of being in the ring for 30-40 minutes. I love filming. I have done movies and TV, and I always have fun with that stuff. The tough part was all of the hours and the recovery time.”
Christian Cage Reveals Which AEW Stars He’s Been Impressed By
Christian Cage hasn’t been in AEW long, but he’s already seen enough to be impressed by certain talents on the roster.
Cage recently spoke with TV Insider where he discussed which wrestlers have been impressing him, admitting he’d be interested in working with Darby Allin down the line.
“MJF gets it and understands what he’s trying to convey at all times,” Christian said. “He has that poise and confidence that is hard to teach. He just has it. I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him, that Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby.”
Christian also spoke about the women’s division for AEW, picking out several talents that he likes so far, praising the Lights Out match from last week.
“I look at the women. Jade Cargill has all the tools to be a huge star. Britt Baker is doing great things. She is the face of the women’s division. She really stood out to me as well as Thunder Rosa. Their match was unbelievable. The future is pretty set up here in AEW.”
Christian also touched on his decision to join AEW in the first place, admitting that he was a free agent at the time and took the chance to bet on himself.
“I was a free agent. I wasn’t locked in anywhere before [signing with AEW],” Christian said. “I had the opportunity to explore all my options and did that.
“When I left WWE [for Impact Wrestling] in 2005, I believed in betting on yourself. You can’t go wrong when you do that. You have to make the best choice for you as a person and performer. For me, that choice was AEW.”
Christian Cage will be making his AEW debut next week on Dynamite when he goes one on one with Frankie Kazarian.
AEW To Run First-Ever House Show During WrestleMania Week
AEW has announced that it is set to run its first-ever live event during WWE WrestleMania week at Daily’s Place.
The show will take place on April 9, the Friday before WWE WrestleMania weekend, which will be the first non-televised event that the company has ever done.
It will no doubt be a busy week in Florida for the wrestling world, with fans gathering for WWE WrestleMania, as well as several independent shows that are taking place during that weekend. Now, audiences have the option to see their favorite AEW stars, live, in a show that will have a limited capacity.
There’s no concrete information about what this means for AEW’s plans for non-televised events moving forwards, but it is the first step into the world for the company. Tickets for the show will be on sale from Monday, 29 March.
Christian Cage To Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite, Opponent Revealed
Christian Cage will make his highly anticipated in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, March 31.
In his first legitimate singles match in seven years, Cage will go one-on-one against a man he knows very well from his many years in TNA Wrestling — the former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian.
This week on Dynamite, Cage was hanging out backstage offering some advice to a few of the younger wrestlers when Kaz rudely interrupted the discussion. He questioned the former WWE star’s motto “Outwork Everyone”, asking Cage when the actual work is supposed to begin.
In 2007 they met in the finals of the TNA Wrestling Fight For The Right Tournament to crown a new #1 contender to the world heavyweight title. Cage won the match after outside help, leading to a ladder match between them at Genesis which Kazarian won.
"When does the work part begin…" – @FrankieKazarian
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/kmJ2UPFxDI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021
