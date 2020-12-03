AEW
Sting Signs Multi-Year, Full-Time Contract With All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling has signed Sting to a multi-year contract.
Yes, you read that correctly. The heart and soul of NITRO and the “Icon” of World Championship Wrestling will once again compete on the TNT network after shocking the world in his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday night.
Sting made an immediate impact, coming face-to-face with both the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and the TNT Champion Darby Allin, taking his very first steps in an AEW ring.
An official press release from the company, shared in its entirety below, revealed that the 12-time world heavyweight champion signed not only a multi-year deal, but a full-time deal, implying that he will be on AEW programming consistently going forward.
“THE ICON” STING MAKES DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE “WINTER IS COMING” EPISODE ON TNT
December 2, 2020 – “Winter is Coming” was already guaranteed to be the biggest episode
of AEW DYNAMITE yet, but on a night packed with tremendous clashes, the debut of
wrestling legend Sting took the world by surprise.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, Sting’s jaw-dropping
appearance sent electricity through the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., and
throughout the wrestling world, when he stepped in the ring.
AEW has also confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year
agreement.
“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite
yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring
wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the
final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in
2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him
back home to TNT!”
Tune in to AEW DYNAMITE on TNT next week to see why Sting is joining the most boundless
promotion in all of wrestling.
Two Finalists Emerge From Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
MJF and Orange Cassidy emerged as the two finalists in the second annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale tonight, kicking off a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
The rather unique battle royale debuted in 2019 and bestowed a $45,000 diamond ring to the very first winner, the notorious Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Burberry-clad loudmouth with now face off against Orange Cassidy next Wednesday night on Dynamite to determine who will leave with the ring.
The match told multiple stories and set up for some potentially interesting future feuds on AEW television. Scorpio Sky eliminated Shawn Spears after weeks of tension, and even violence between the two. Spears then later returned to the ring, attacking Sky with a loaded up glove to set up his elimination.
The Dark Order continued to prove their loyalty to prospective new member Hangman Page. The cultish faction has been pursuing the lost and brooding cowboy for quite some time, and actually caught Page as he was being thrown out of the ring, saving him from elimination.
Miro also looked very impressive throughout the entire battle royale. He threw over several stars including Matt Hardy, Marq Quen and Joey Janela before finding himself in a 3-on-1 brawl against the Inner Circle; a mountain that proved just a bit too much for the “Bulgarian Brute” to climb.
How about this bird's eye view of the madness beginning #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mPxiHn1oGC
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020
Dark Order had the back of @theAdamPage…literally.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/QMR5TSZC27
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
.@ToBeMiro is a BEAST 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xIhGpBU1tI
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020
AEW DYNAMITE WINTER IS COMING RESULTS – LIVE NOW: OMEGA vs MOXLEY!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming! Jon Moxley defends the AEW World title against Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes teams with TNT Champion Darby Allin and more!
Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
December 2, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
AEW DYNAMITE DIAMOND BATTLE ROYAL
We start HOT with the battle royal and Scorpio Sky and Shawn Spears are outside of the ring waiting for their turn to get in. Scorpio Sky eventually get in and Spears stays on the outside, but they eye each other as the melee takes place inside the ring. We have 19 men going nuts on each other, and Isaah Cassidy gets thrown out by Matt Hardy! We continue the battle, but now Adam Page works together with the Dark Order to eliminate Serpentico.
We continue and Sydal gets thrown BIG TIME out onto the ramp way. Then from behind Shawn Spears gets eliminated by Scorpio Sky! It looks like Hangman Page is going to get eliminated by Matt Hardy…but the Dark Order catches him! They throw him back into the ring, but Hardy goes right after him and throws him out on the other side of the ring. Meanwhile, Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, & MJF are just biding their time sitting in the corner with each other as Miro annihilates everyone. He eliminates Joey Janela, Matt Hardy, & Marq Quen all in a row!
Left in the ring are Sammy Guevara, MJF, & Wardlow, but Jungleboy is in there too! Miro and Wardlow meet in the middle of the ring, and they start trading hay makers! Miro gets the upper hand with some right hands and then starts to nail knees! Miro looks to deliver the knockout blow, but Sammy Guevara and MJF attack him from behind and eliminate him.
Jungleboy gets up and starts going at it with fast paced action against Sammy Guevara. It makes it up to the top rope….and MJF pushes them both off the top! It looks like the last two are Wardlow and MJF, and they’ll be facing off against each other….BUT ORANGE CASSIDY IS STILL OUTSIDE THE RING! He has not been eliminated! He gets in the ring and dodges a blow by Wardlow, who accidentally nearly eliminates MJF. Within the confusion, Cassidy hits the Orange Punch on Wardlow, eliminating him out of the ring, leaving the finals to Orange Cassidy vs. MJF!
Winners: Orange Cassidy & MJF
After the match, Miro comes out and has to be held back by referees.
