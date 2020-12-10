Sting Speaks On AEW Dynamite, Says He’ll Be Around For A Long Time

As advertised, Sting appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Stinger showed up during an interview segment involving Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes. However, Sting’s focus was kept on TNT Champion Darby Allin, who was seated in the rafters of Daily’s Place.

The segment also saw Sting and Schiavone share an embrace, while Cody attempted to turn Sting’s attention to himself. Doug Enriquez detailed the end of the segment in our live coverage:

“Sting says that he is in the jungle and has come full circle, and he is back on TNT. Sting says that he knows that Cody knows everything that is going on here, but the only thing for sure is that he is with AEW. He plans on being here for a long time. He puts his arm around Cody and says….see you around, kid.”

If Sting plans to step back in the ring, it seems either Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin may be one of his first rivals.