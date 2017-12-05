ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sting participated in a Q&A at the Wales Comic Con convention on December 2nd, and ProWrestling.com reader David Brandfield has sent in the following Q&A report from the event.

It has been reported that you held off getting neck surgery in order to have one more match. What is the story?

“I have never said “one more match” ever. I’d like to have one more match, I’d like to have that Undertaker match. The only reason I held off on the surgery is because I had guys like Stone Cold saying don’t do it. I don’t have any side effects? I can still work out and it doesn’t bother me, I don’t get a sore neck from sleeping or anything so why would I get surgery? If you don’t need it, don’t do it.”

How does it feel being a WWE Hall of famer?

“It’s amazing! I never thought it would happen, when it did it was a great night. I am very glad to call myself a Hall of Famer.”

How do you feel about WWE bringing back events like War Games?

“I haven’t seen War Games but heard it was great. They are bringing back Starrcade and War Games which is pretty good that they think highly enough of the originals to bring them back.”

What was your favourite match in TNA?

“The Empty Arena match with Angle. That was bizarre but also a lot of fun.”

What is your favourite incarnation of Sting?

“Crow Sting.”

Which of your championship wins was your favourite?

“The first one – against Flair in 1990.”

What were the plans for you after your title match with Seth Rollins?

“I don’t know, I don’t think they really had any plans to be honest. I had my plans, I wanted that match with Taker and would have done my best to make it happen.”

Would you have wrestled without the makeup had WWE asked?

“Yes, sure.”

Who has hit you the hardest in the ring?

“Leon White (Vader) in the beginning he was really rough, he was fresh out of Japan. Give me credit I was the one who tamed him.”

What is your favourite match that you were not involved with?

“Just about any match Shawn Michaels has had has been incredible, Shawn could have a match with a broomstick and it would still be entertaining.”

What was it like being in the WCW locker room when you had the massive influx of WWF guys, Nash, Hall, Hogan, Savage etc?

“I was very receptive to it. At the time I was the only one going on PR tours, UK, Japan, Europe. It was good to have Hogan for that. Savage, Hall and Nash were good at it too. It took a hell of a lot off my shoulders and it was going to boost the ratings so it was good for everyone.”

Who would be on your Mt Rushmore of professional wrestling?

“Andre the Giant, gotta have him there. Hulk Hogan, for sure. The Rock and Flair.”