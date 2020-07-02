Sting Teases Having “One Last Ride,” Fueling Speculation About His Future

WWE Hall Of Famer, Sting, is continuing to tease the idea that he might be returning to the ring at some point in the future on social media.

Sting shared an old photo of himself online, asking “Who wants one last ride with Sting?” instantly teasing fans that he could be returning.

Of course, using the words ‘last ride’ instantly gets fans thinking about the dream match of the WCW icon taking on The Undertaker, which is something that fans have always wanted to see.

However, with The Undertaker seemingly retiring from wrestling, and Sting having last wrestled in 2015, the chance of the match actually happen are slim. It was also reported earlier this year that Sting is no longer under contract with WWE, which does open up the possibility of him working elsewhere, such as AEW.