AEW
Tony Sciavone To Interview Sting, Six-Man Tag Announced For AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that “The Icon” Sting will be interviewed by Tony Sciavone this coming Wednesday night on the first episode of AEW Dynamite since the Hall of Famer made his shocking debut with the promotion.
Sting was arguably the most important figure in World Championship Wrestling’s history, and of course Sciavone was the lead voice of WCW Monday NITRO throughout its entire run on TNT, so to say these two are very familiar with one another would be a major understatement.
Also announced for this week’s Dynamite is a six-man tag team match pitting the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the Lucha Brothers against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.
Updated lineup:
Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring
MJF vs. Orange Cassidy
Non-Title Match
The Young Bucks vs. TH2
FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade
Plus…
Tony Sciavone interviews Sting!
The Inner Circle either works out its issues, or disbands forever!
Abadon in action!
AEW
Six Women’s Matches, Brian Cage & Jurassic Express Set For 12/8 AEW DARK
Sixteen matches have been announced for the December 8 edition of AEW DARK. The show airs on the official AEW YouTube channel every Tuesday night at 7PM ET.
Six of those matches will feature members of the AEW women’s division including Big Swole and Nyla Rose, as well as standout prospects like Red Velvet and Alex Gracia.
Here’s the lineup:
- Shawn Dean & Sean Maluta & Ryzin vs. The Gunn Club
- 10 vs. Aaron Solow
- Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle
- Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss
- Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight
- Sotheara Chhun & VSK vs. TH2
- Jon Cruz & Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed
- Diamante vs. Tesha Price
- Colt Cabana & Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes
- Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express
- Freya States vs. Shanna
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler
- Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose
- Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse
- Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow
- Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
This Tuesday, we have a huge card including new debuts, a big 6-man tag, and much more!
Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/ZhXA4zUaIj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2020
AEW
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega For This Week’s Show
IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on their show next week.
Omega defeated Jon Moxley under questionable circumstances to become the new AEW World Champion this past Wednesday night on a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, thanks in large part to outside interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis.
After Omega delivered a series of four brutal V-Triggers, a One-Winged Angel and used the microphone brought to the ring by Callis to attack and bloody Moxley, the two quickly scooped up the coveted title belt and ran through the backstage area, past a livid Tony Khan and the rest of the All Elite Wrestling locker room.
The official IMPACT Twitter account posted: “Breaking: We can officially confirm that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!”
IMPACT has already taped all of their television through the end of the year and up to their Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, 2021. While it is possible that Omega secretly worked the tapings – the promotion tapes on a closed set and spoilers have not leaked for the show in quite some time – it’s more likely he will appear in an off-site promo with Callis.
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020
AEW
Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW
As noted, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz officially signed with WWE earlier this week as part of the latest batch of Performance Center recruits. However, their third member Trey Miguel was notably absent.
In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that Miguel is “considering both WWE and AEW,” and a decision has yet to be made.
The Rascalz finished up their two-year run in Impact Wrestling last month when Miguel teamed with Impact World Champion Rich Swann to go over Wentz and Xavier in a tag team match. The trio were unable to capture any Impact titles during their run, however Trey did receive a singles push in 2020, and main-evented Slammiversary as a result.
If the report is accurate, Miguel should have no trouble finding success no matter which path he takes. Regardless, his fellow Rascalz will likely continue their run as a team in WWE.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Tony Sciavone To Interview Sting, Six-Man Tag Announced For AEW Dynamite
Six Women’s Matches, Brian Cage & Jurassic Express Set For 12/8 AEW DARK
Arturo Ruas Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega For This Week’s Show
Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Winter Is Coming, War Is Here: Watch The New AEW Dynamite Cinematic Trailer
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Jim Ross Recalls Having To Release Umaga From His WWE Contract
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Smackdown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Kevin Owens & Otis
-
AEW3 days ago
Don Callis Claims “AEW Screwed AEW” Following Controversial Title Change
-
WWE22 hours ago
‘Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake Return To WWE Smackdown Without Jaxson Ryker
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting’s First AEW Shirt Breaks Pro Wrestling Tees 24 Hour Sale Record
-
WWE2 days ago
Triple H Provides An Update On Karrion Kross’ Status
-
AEW2 days ago
Did Sting’s Debut & World Title Heist Help Numbers? AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Info
-
AEW3 days ago
Kenny Omega & Don Callis Hatch Plot To Steal AEW World Title; Duo To Speak On IMPACT Next Tues.