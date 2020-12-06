Connect with us

Tony Sciavone To Interview Sting, Six-Man Tag Announced For AEW Dynamite

Published

1 hour ago

on

All Elite Wrestling has announced that “The Icon” Sting will be interviewed by Tony Sciavone this coming Wednesday night on the first episode of AEW Dynamite since the Hall of Famer made his shocking debut with the promotion.

Sting was arguably the most important figure in World Championship Wrestling’s history, and of course Sciavone was the lead voice of WCW Monday NITRO throughout its entire run on TNT, so to say these two are very familiar with one another would be a major understatement.


Also announced for this week’s Dynamite is a six-man tag team match pitting the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the Lucha Brothers against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.

Updated lineup:

Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring
MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

Non-Title Match
The Young Bucks vs. TH2

FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade

Plus…

Tony Sciavone interviews Sting!

The Inner Circle either works out its issues, or disbands forever!

Abadon in action!

Six Women’s Matches, Brian Cage & Jurassic Express Set For 12/8 AEW DARK

Published

6 hours ago

on

Dec 5, 2020

By

AEW DARK

Sixteen matches have been announced for the December 8 edition of AEW DARK. The show airs on the official AEW YouTube channel every Tuesday night at 7PM ET.

Six of those matches will feature members of the AEW women’s division including Big Swole and Nyla Rose, as well as standout prospects like Red Velvet and Alex Gracia.


Here’s the lineup:

  • Shawn Dean & Sean Maluta & Ryzin vs. The Gunn Club
  • 10 vs. Aaron Solow
  • Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle
  • Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss
  • Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight
  • Sotheara Chhun & VSK vs. TH2
  • Jon Cruz & Michael Nakazawa vs. The Acclaimed
  • Diamante vs. Tesha Price
  • Colt Cabana & Alex Reynolds vs. Varsity Blondes
  • Falco & Mike Magnum vs. Jurassic Express
  • Freya States vs. Shanna
  • Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler
  • Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose
  • Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse
  • Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow
  • Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega For This Week’s Show

Published

10 hours ago

on

Dec 5, 2020

By

IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on their show next week.

Omega defeated Jon Moxley under questionable circumstances to become the new AEW World Champion this past Wednesday night on a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, thanks in large part to outside interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis.


After Omega delivered a series of four brutal V-Triggers, a One-Winged Angel and used the microphone brought to the ring by Callis to attack and bloody Moxley, the two quickly scooped up the coveted title belt and ran through the backstage area, past a livid Tony Khan and the rest of the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

The official IMPACT Twitter account posted: “Breaking: We can officially confirm that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!”

IMPACT has already taped all of their television through the end of the year and up to their Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, 2021. While it is possible that Omega secretly worked the tapings – the promotion tapes on a closed set and spoilers have not leaked for the show in quite some time – it’s more likely he will appear in an off-site promo with Callis.

Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW

Published

12 hours ago

on

Dec 5, 2020

By

As noted, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz officially signed with WWE earlier this week as part of the latest batch of Performance Center recruits. However, their third member Trey Miguel was notably absent.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that Miguel is “considering both WWE and AEW,” and a decision has yet to be made.


The Rascalz finished up their two-year run in Impact Wrestling last month when Miguel teamed with Impact World Champion Rich Swann to go over Wentz and Xavier in a tag team match. The trio were unable to capture any Impact titles during their run, however Trey did receive a singles push in 2020, and main-evented Slammiversary as a result.

If the report is accurate, Miguel should have no trouble finding success no matter which path he takes. Regardless, his fellow Rascalz will likely continue their run as a team in WWE.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

