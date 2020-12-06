All Elite Wrestling has announced that “The Icon” Sting will be interviewed by Tony Sciavone this coming Wednesday night on the first episode of AEW Dynamite since the Hall of Famer made his shocking debut with the promotion.

Sting was arguably the most important figure in World Championship Wrestling’s history, and of course Sciavone was the lead voice of WCW Monday NITRO throughout its entire run on TNT, so to say these two are very familiar with one another would be a major understatement.

Also announced for this week’s Dynamite is a six-man tag team match pitting the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the Lucha Brothers against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.

Updated lineup:

Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

Non-Title Match

The Young Bucks vs. TH2

FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade

Plus…

Tony Sciavone interviews Sting!

The Inner Circle either works out its issues, or disbands forever!

Abadon in action!