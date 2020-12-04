Sting’s First AEW Shirt Breaks Pro Wrestling Tees 24 Hour Sale Record

AEW and Impact are seemingly set to work a partnership together, and the Young Bucks discussed that and how they’ve wanted it for a while.

Impact’s EVP, Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming, and the hype for the partnership has been high since that point.

The Young Bucks recently spoke with Jon Alba and Doug McDonald on Living The Gimmick and discussed the early details of the partnership, admitting that they’ve wanted to work with the company for a couple of years now, but haven’t quite been able to make it happen.

“Two years ago, this is something we brought up and wanted to get going. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out. I don’t know if it was more on our side or what, we just couldn’t get everyone to agree on what the creative would be, but when we were stopping at all the Indie shows, that was one of the suggestions we had; what if we showed up in IMPACT? This is something we’ve been whispering in Tony Khan’s ear for two years. We’re all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. Even with Ring of Honor and we got The Hardyz to come in when they were with IMPACT. This is something we truly wanted to do for a very long time. Finally, the timing was right and we got it done. It’s still so early and all of us, collectively, don’t know what it means. We’re still dipping our toes in it right now and we’ll see what we get out of it. There are immediate plans that I can’t give away right now. My dream, if I had it my way, is the possible dream matches. How can you not jump ahead and fantasy book? You also don’t want to get too ahead of yourself. Are we going to do that stuff? I’m not sure yet, we’re still in the beginning of this, but there are some big surprises coming and I’m really excited about it,” said Matt. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)