Darby Allin Retains TNT Title, Scorpio Sky Snaps

Lots of movement on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The final match of the evening saw Darby Allin successfully retain his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in a tremendous contest. Both men came into the battle heavily battered after the cinematic Street Fight and Face of the Revolution ladder match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution.

Allin offered his version of a showing of respect to the defeated challenger after the match, but a frustrated Sky went after his ankle and trapped the champion in a nasty submission hold. It took several referees to pull him off, but it’s probably safe to say we haven’t seen the last match between these two.

The Matt Hardy Brand Has Three New Clients

Matt Hardy has picked up three new clients. The bringer of broken wisdom announced tonight that The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny have all signed on with him as an investment in their futures. Private Party was… less than thrilled about the decision, initially. Hardy is trying to bounce back after a loss to Hangman Page at Revolution that cost him his entire paycheck for the first quarter of 2021.

The Butcher, The Blade & The Bunny have joined the Matt Hardy Empire!

Of course we have already reported on the new faction led by MJF that destroyed The Inner Circle and left Chris Jericho a broken, bloody mess of a man.

While nothing has officially happened between the two yet, “The Icon” Sting looks to be heading towards a program, or at least a match with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Are We Looking At Kenny Omega vs. Christian?

Christian Cage hasn’t even been a member of the AEW roster for a full week, but he’s already made his intentions perfectly clear. The “Instant Classic” wants the world championship!

The Canadian wrestling legend saved Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston from a two-on-three beatdown at the hands of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. In all fairness, the champ did completely cut off what was supposed to be Christian’s first big moment on AEW television.

Cage came face-to-face with Omega in the center of the ring, but refused to accept the champion’s offer for a handshake. Probably a wise move. He tried to deliver The Unprettier, but Don Callis pulled his boy to safety at the last second. Cage ended the show by holding up the AEW World Championship above his head.