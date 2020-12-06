Stipulation Added To Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles At WWE TLC, Updated Lineup

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles on Sunday, December 20 at the annual WWE TLC pay-per-view.

We can now confirm that it will be a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, the same as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens’ bout for the Universal title. No explanation was given for the stipulation being added to either match, beyond that it’s the event’s primary gimmick.

Styles won a triple threat match on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, defeating Keith Lee and Riddle to qualify for the opportunity. This will be the first time ever, outside a single dark match in 2019, that these two veteran Superstars face off one-on-one.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs

December 20, 2020

TLC Match for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana

Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella