WWE

Stipulation Added To Intercontinental Title Match At WrestleMania 37

Published

3 hours ago

on

The stakes have been raised for the scheduled Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

During this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Apollo Crews issued a challenge for his bout against Big E to be competed in a Nigerian Drum match.


Apollo’s description of the stipulation essentially means anything goes, noting that it’s an ancient duel for people who have been wronged. The beatings are so loud that it sounds like the beating of drums.

Big E vs. Apollo Crews is slated for night two of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 11. Below is the updated lineup.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card

WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)

Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/Logan Paul)

Peacock Announces Full Schedule Of WWE WrestleMania Week Programming

Published

22 hours ago

on

Apr 2, 2021

By

WWE WrestleMania Week on Peacock

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service has announced a full lineup of new original programming set to drop during WrestleMania week in Tampa, FL.

A new episode of WWE Chronicle on Edge has been revealed, in addition to a new Prime Target on the rivalry between NXT Superstars Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. We’ll also see a series of Best of WWE specials covering the history of WrestleMania, the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies and more.


Monday, April 5

  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s
  • Raw Talk (11 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 6

  • Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly
  • Making WWE: Jason Robinson
  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s
  • WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, April 7

  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s
  • WWE’s The Bump (10 a.m. ET)
  • NXT TakeOver Pre-Show (7 p.m. ET)
  • NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April 8

  • WWE NXT UK Prelude
  • This Week in WWE
  • NXT TakeOver Pre-Show (7 p.m. ET)
  • NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (8 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 9

  • The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events
  • 205 Live (10 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 10

  • EVOLVE 8
  • ICW Fight Club 167
  • wXw We Love Wrestling #6
  • PROGRESS Chapter 108
  • Talking Smack
  • WWE Chronicle: Edge
  • WWE’s The Bump (1 p.m. ET)
  • WrestleMania Night 1 Kickoff (7 p.m. ET)
  • WrestleMania Night 1 (8 p.m. ET)
  • WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 11

Join us here at ProWrestling.com for news, live coverage and features throughout all of WrestleMania week!

WWE

Steve Austin Reveals How Chris Jericho Interview Came To Be, Vince McMahon’s Reaction

Published

23 hours ago

on

Apr 2, 2021

By

Broken Skull Sessions

The internet is still buzzing about All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho being announced for the next episode of WWE’s Broken Skull Sessions.

The veteran wrestling legend will be sitting down with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for a must-see interview following night two of WrestleMania on April 11, and the “Texas Rattlesnake” has provided more details on how it all came together to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated


Austin spoke to Jericho after his Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and Vince McMahon gave the green light to the idea of having Y2J on the show.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show. Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

SI has confirmed that AEW President Tony Khan also approved of Jericho appearing on the WWE Network interview series, putting his money where his mouth is when claiming the “Forbidden Door” is open to everyone.

Source :
SI.com
AEW

WWE Announces Chris Jericho For WrestleMania Day ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Interview

Published

1 day ago

on

Apr 2, 2021

By

This not an April Fools joke.

WWE has officially announced that the post-WrestleMania edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast will feature an interview with All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho.


Jericho and Austin are two long-time kings of the pro-wrestling podcast empire, and of course squared off against one another in several high profile matches at the tail end of the Attitude Era.

This will undoubtedly be a must-see interview as a former AEW World Champion and one of Tony Khan’s topmost stars sits down with one of Vince McMahon’s greatest icons.

The show will air on-demand through NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally on Sunday, April 11, the same day as WWE WrestleMania night two.

