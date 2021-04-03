Stipulation Added To Intercontinental Title Match At WrestleMania 37

The stakes have been raised for the scheduled Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

During this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Apollo Crews issued a challenge for his bout against Big E to be competed in a Nigerian Drum match.

Apollo’s description of the stipulation essentially means anything goes, noting that it’s an ancient duel for people who have been wronged. The beatings are so loud that it sounds like the beating of drums.

Big E vs. Apollo Crews is slated for night two of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 11. Below is the updated lineup.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card

WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)

Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

United States Championship Match

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/Logan Paul)