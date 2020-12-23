WWE
Stipulation Added To Upcoming Big E vs Sami Zayn Intercontinental Title Match
WWE has announced an additional stipulation for the upcoming Intercontinental Championship match between Big E and Sami Zayn, set to take place this week on a special Christmas Day edition of Friday Night Smackdown.
The bout will now be a Lumberjack Match. While Big E has gotten the better of the current champion in backstage segments and skits on television – such as rigging the so-called “Sami Awards” – it was Zayn who won their last singles match by way of count-out.
More recently, Big E scored a pinfall victory over Sami Zayn during an eight-man tag team match this past Sunday night during the WWE TLC kickoff show, earning him a championship opportunity.
WWE has already taped Friday’s show at the ThunderDome. Click here for complete WWE Smackdown Spoiler Results.
WWE
Drew McInytre Comments On Being Voted WWE Superstar Of The Year
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre walked away from the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards the big winner, with fans voting him in as both the Male Superstar of the Year and the overall Superstar of the Year.
“What a year,” the champ tweeted, posing with both of his awards. “First British Royal Rumble winner. 2x WWE Champion. First-ever British WWE Champion. A chance to lead from the front in these uncertain times & now 2x SLAMMY winner for male Superstar & Overall Superstar of the Year. We do it for you. Thank you all, genuinely.”
>>> 2020 WWE Slammy Awards Results
Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks won the Slammy for Female Superstar of the Year this year, while the Street Profits won both Tag Team of the Year and Breakout Stars of the Year. All due respect to the champs, but Dominik Mysterio was screwed!
What a year. First British Royal Rumble winner. 2x WWE Champion. First-ever British WWE Champion. A chance to lead from the front in these uncertain times & now 2x #SLAMMY winner for male Superstar & Overall Superstar of the Year. We do it for you. Thank you all, genuinely ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NfbxEWqQm9
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 23, 2020
WWE
2020 WWE Slammy Awards Results: Undertaker, Edge, Street Profits & More Win Big
2020 WWE Slammy Awards
R-Truth emerged from a limo outside of the WWE storage center. He wonders where everyone is, but says the show must go on. It’s just him in a dark room with a podium, surrounded by cardboard cutouts of WWE Superstars and legends.
- Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre
Award presented by Shawn Michaels. From his house, McIntyre accepted his very first Slammy Award and talked about how he used to run around as a kid pretending to be an award-winner. He joked about running around Raw with his giant sword in one hand and the Slammy in the other.
Bret “The Hitman” Hart talked about the 1987 Slammys, his favorite Slammy memory, and dancing on stage with Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and the Honkey Tonk Man.
- Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day
Award presented by Snooki. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston accepted first. “As long as we’re being crammed down your throats, we’re gonna continue to look good!” They pitched it to Big E who cut a ridiculous promo about it being the New Day’s first Slammy Award ever. He dedicates it to the people!
- Return of the Year: Edge
Award presented by Mick Foley here, right here, from his winter cabin. Foley accepted the award on behalf of Edge who could not appear. Apparently he’s working extremely hard on getting back into the ring.
Todd Pettengill, three-time host of the Slammy Awards, returned to run some clips from the vault. His favorite Slammy moments include Owen Hart stealing a trophy, singing an awful roast about Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Daniel Bryan winning six Slammys in the same night in front of a hometown crowd.
- Musical Performance of the Year: Elias
Award presented by Method Man. Elias talked about how there was no one else even nominated for this award because there’s nobody in his league. He offers to help out Method Man’s career.
- Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs Randy Orton
Award presented by Demi Burnett, who somehow escaped the Performance Center basement to record this segment. Orton accepted the award for both of them and did his shtick about the “most devastating three letters in sports entertainment”.
- Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks
Award presented by the Diva of the Decade, Trish Stratus. Banks was not surprised that she won the Superstar of the Year since she’s the Smackdown Women’s Champion and the greatest Superstar in WWE today.
Beth Phoenix talked about winning the Diva of the Year in 2008 and getting into a fight with Melina on the stage. The scrap resulted in Santino Marella getting hit in the balls, which was her favorite moment.
- Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits
- Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley
- Trash-Talkers of the Year: Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business
- WWE Network Doc of the Year: Undertaker: The Last Ride
- Celebrity of the Year: Gronk
- Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson
- Double-Cross of the Year: Bayley
Awards presented by Kayla Braxton and the crew of the The Bump. John Cone showed up multiple times to try and steal the Referee of the Year award, and dressed up like Lil Naitch in an attempt to accept the award.
- Moment of the Year: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell
Award presented begrudgingly by Ken Jeong, who took some funny shots about not wanting to say John Cena’s name and mocked Vince McMahon’s “You’re Fired!” growl. On a more serious note, he also thanked everyone behind the camera and in front of the camera for entertaining him and the fans during this rough year. Undertaker thanked the fans for supporting him and having his back for the last 30 years. He said it was humbling for his final appearance as the Undertaker to be voted as the best moment of the entire year in WWE, and thanked everyone who helped put the show together.
Michelle McCool talked about winning the Diva of the Year award in 2010 and her relationship with Layla, and what it means for the women’s division at that time.
- Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits
Award presented by Clarke Duke from The Office and Hot Tub Time Machine. Street Profits thanked the fans and thanked God, and said they were extremely lucky and blessed to still do what they do and entertain the world right now.
Daniel Bryan talked about winning six Slammy Awards in 2013. He joked about winning Superstar of the Year and asking the producers what he should say if he won, and them not believing he had a chance to win.
- Match of the Year: The Boneyard Match
Award presented by Rico Rodriguez of Modern Family and his sister Raini Rodriguez from the Disney channel and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. AJ Styles was grateful to win the award but said he could only take maybe 25% of the credit because The Undertaker deserves the rest. Undertaker
- Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre
Award presented by the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. I feel like this award is always redundant with specific Male and Female Superstar of the Year awards also out there, but whatever. Ric was great. At least it makes sense that McIntyre won again. McIntyre was very grateful to win the award, especially knowing it was decided on by the fans, and there were so many people that did so many great things this year.
The show ended with Bayley doing a photoshoot with her two Slammy awards. She thanked the fans for NOTHING as she was up for like six awards this year and only won the awards nobody cares about or even knew existed. “Thanks for liking my tweets, I guess… You all suck.”
WWE
Major SPOILER For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Smackdown
The following report contains major SPOILERS for the December 25 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Proceed at your own risk.
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will feature three championships matches, including a Steel Cage match between the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, as well as Asuka and Charlotte Flair’s very first defense of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
In the third title match of the evening, which may end up being the Christmas Day main event, Big E defeated Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Zayn attempted to escape multiple times, but Big E hit the Big Ending to win and celebrated with all the babyface lumberjacks afterwards.
This begins E’s second reign as Intercontinental Champion and his first singles title reign since May 2014. He is also a former NXT Champion and an eight-time WWE tag team champion.
Drew McInytre Comments On Being Voted WWE Superstar Of The Year
2020 WWE Slammy Awards Results: Undertaker, Edge, Street Profits & More Win Big
Stipulation Added To Upcoming Big E vs Sami Zayn Intercontinental Title Match
Major SPOILER For This Week’s Episode Of WWE Smackdown
SPOILERS: 12/25 WWE Smackdown Results – Three Titles Defended On Christmas
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting Speaks, Kenny Explains, Dynamite Diamond On The Line
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
-
Editorials2 days ago
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Big E Rants About Goldberg, ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Season Two Guests, More
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Announces Raw Legends Night For January 4 Episode
-
WWE1 day ago
Jeff Hardy Wants To Face The Fiend As Willow
-
WWE12 hours ago
SPOILERS: 12/25 WWE Smackdown Results – Three Titles Defended On Christmas
-
AEW1 day ago
Matt Hardy Reflects On AEW All Out Injury Made Him Die On The Inside
-
WWE2 days ago
Six-Man Street Fight, Opening Segment & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw