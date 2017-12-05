Stipulation Announced For Match At WWE Clash of Champions, Zack Ryder Takes Shot At Former Bro

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As seen tonight on Smackdown Live, WWE Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that the match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Natalya will now be a lumberjack match at Clash Of Champions.

In a backstage segment, Carmella, Lana, Tamina, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott argued for their spot within the women’s championship picture and how they deserved to be added to the match. Daniel Bryan responded, announcing the stipulation for the upcoming Pay Per view.

Zack Ryder Takes Shot At Former Bro

Also seen tonight on Smackdown Live, Mojo Rawley made several comments about his former Hype Bro partner, Zack Ryder, including talking about how everyone, including his friend, New England Patriot Tight End Rob Gronkowski, is on him about his actions last week where he was seen turning on Ryder.

Ryder took to Twitter to talk about the difference between the WrestleMania moments that each man had, stating that one was earned, and was was handed to him due to Rawley getting a chance to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal simply because he is friends with “Gronk”. Take a look at the exchanges below.

“When things FINALLY start to go my way, he comes back and drags me down because he’s DEAD WEIGHT!” – @MojoRawleyWWE on his former tag team partner @ZackRyder #SDLive pic.twitter.com/UPbkB1TTcr — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2017