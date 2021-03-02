‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Book Set For Release On 3/16

Angel Garza may not have been a regular on television lately, but he has spoken of his desire to have a WWE WrestleMania 37 spot.

Garza got the opportunity to compete at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year, teaming with Andrade to challenge The Street Profits for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. However, since that team broke up, he hasn’t been used as frequently on the show.

Angel Garza has mainly been used in WWE 24/7 Championship segments backstage, and he is a former holder of that title. But when speaking with ViBe & Wrestling, Garza discussed the fact he is hoping to get onto the card for this years two-day event on April 10/11.

“Of course, I hope so. Day by day, Monday by Monday, that is what we are training for. From the moment WrestleMania 36 was over, we start training hard and looking forward to the next WrestleMania. We wrestle every single Monday to get that spot, to get an opportunity and, if it’s not the tag titles like last year, for sure there will be other opportunities.” “WrestleMania will be a two-night event so hopefully I can get a slot; I can get a match in one of those nights. Every Monday we work hard so we can get a match at WrestleMania.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

So far there are only two matches confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 37, both of which are from the blue brand. The current match card is as follows: