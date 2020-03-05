‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Returning To WWE Monday Night Raw

The Texas Rattlesnake is coming home!

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin himself revealed on Twitter earlier today that he would be appearing on the 3/16 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, in celebration of his iconic “Austin 3:16” trademark.

WWE has now confirmed the appearance, as well as exclusive merch dedicated to what they’re calling #316Day. The WWE Network will be running Austin-centric content throughout the entire day, capped off by a brand new episode of the Broken Skull Sessions podcast with Bret “The Hitman” Hart.