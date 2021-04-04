Stone Cold Steve Austin Says Kane’s Hall Of Fame Induction Is “Well Deserved”

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has given his thoughts on Kane being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year.

Kane is a member of the Class Of 2021 in a well-deserved induction, and when speaking with WrestlingInc.com, Steve Austin made it clear that it is deserved. He put over Kane as one of the greatest gimmicks of all time.

“Jesus, are you kidding me? It’s about time. But you know, he’s been in the ring a couple times. No surprise. One of the greatest gimmicks of all time. One of the greatest characters, I should say, along with The Undertaker, we’ve all known that. Kane has had an absolutely phenomenal career and all the transitions he made with that. I had him on Broken Skull Sessions and we had a blast. When you see this monster of a man in this mask and red and black suit and he’d terrorize you. Then, when you just meet Glenn Jacobs the man, he’d — in the locker room, all the boys are messing around and wasting time as we do before a show [and] Glenn’s the guy over there reading a book. He’s so well-read. He’s so intelligent, and such a gentleman. You would be so surprised to know the man versus the character. A great body of work and very, very well deserved.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Kane will be joined by Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, RVD, The Great Khali, and William Shatner in the Class Of 2021. Meanwhile, the Class Of 2020 will also be getting inducted on the same night, with the ceremony taking place on Tuesday, April 6th on Peacock and the WWE Network.