Stone Cold Steve Austin Says Kane’s Hall Of Fame Induction Is “Well Deserved”
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has given his thoughts on Kane being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year.
Kane is a member of the Class Of 2021 in a well-deserved induction, and when speaking with WrestlingInc.com, Steve Austin made it clear that it is deserved. He put over Kane as one of the greatest gimmicks of all time.
“Jesus, are you kidding me? It’s about time. But you know, he’s been in the ring a couple times. No surprise. One of the greatest gimmicks of all time. One of the greatest characters, I should say, along with The Undertaker, we’ve all known that. Kane has had an absolutely phenomenal career and all the transitions he made with that. I had him on Broken Skull Sessions and we had a blast. When you see this monster of a man in this mask and red and black suit and he’d terrorize you. Then, when you just meet Glenn Jacobs the man, he’d — in the locker room, all the boys are messing around and wasting time as we do before a show [and] Glenn’s the guy over there reading a book. He’s so well-read. He’s so intelligent, and such a gentleman. You would be so surprised to know the man versus the character. A great body of work and very, very well deserved.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Kane will be joined by Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, RVD, The Great Khali, and William Shatner in the Class Of 2021. Meanwhile, the Class Of 2020 will also be getting inducted on the same night, with the ceremony taking place on Tuesday, April 6th on Peacock and the WWE Network.
Carmella Discusses The Lack Of Women At WWE WrestleMania 37
With only two women’s matches currently confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 37, Carmella has given her thoughts on the lack of women at the show.
So far, just the two Women’s Championship matches are confirmed for the show this year, with one match taking place on each night. However, Carmella believes that there should be another match added, as she wants to see more women on the show, which she stated on WWE’s The Bump.
“As of right now there’s only two women’s matches announced. I want there to be another women’s matches,” Carmella said. “I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over.
“As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved. We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)
Bruce Prichard Discusses Why WrestleMania Hasn’t Happened In The U.K.
WWE WrestleMania taking place in the U.K. is something that has often been speculated, and Bruce Prichard spoke about why it has not happened.
During the latest Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard podcast, he discussed the show has never happened in the U.K., stating that the cost of doing it is a big reason for it.
“Expense,” Prichard said. “You got to get everybody over there, it’s quite expensive. You’ve got travel, you’ve got equipment, you’ve got technology. That expense, when you look at time change and everything else, [being] live is a big selling point for pay per views. If you’re doing something at noon on Sunday that you’re used to getting at 6 or 7 in the evening, there’s just going to be less buys in general. The cost is definitely a lot higher.”
Prichard spoke about the upcoming WWE WrestleMania event, which will be taking place next weekend, and Prichard stated that having live fans is what he’s most excited about.
“I can hardly wait,” Prichard said. “You spend your entire life working for that reaction from an audience and that instantaneous reaction. You have a focus group every single night and that focus group hasn’t been there. So yeah, I’m excited, it will be a wonderful thing.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cody Rhodes Set To Face Aaron Solow At AEW’s The House Always Wins Event
Cody Rhodes is set to go one on one with Aaron Solow at the upcoming AEW The House Always Wins event, which is AEW’s first house show.
AEW released a video with Tony Schiavone revealing the line-up for the first-ever live event in AEW’s history, with Cody Rhodes and Aaron Solow being set for a Duuuval Street Fight on the night.
Cody also appeared on the video where he gave his thoughts on QT Marshall, stating he’s a good guy but someone who has no credentials.
“I would say, ‘I hope you see a great trainer.’ Somebody who runs a prolific wrestling school, and a wonderful individual when it comes to back of house. A wonderful employee for AEW. A really nice guy. What he actually sees is the problem. See, you see this divine gift to wrestling. He genuinely believes he is a good wrestler, but there is no credentials, there is no exposition, there is no evidence to back that up. What, you were an extra at Ring of Honor 30 times? You saw Brian Danielson in the airport once, you think, maybe? He’s a nice guy, but so is my neighbor. Doesn’t mean he belongs in the ring. Get used to living with a qualifier.”
Cody also gave his thoughts on his opponent, Solow, where he stated that he’s been someone else’s bitch and on Friday, he will be his.
“Aaron Solow, you know all too well what it’s like to be a qualifier. For a decade, you were a baggage handler. For a decade, you were somebody else’s bitch. On that night, you’ll be mine.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The full match card for the show has also been revealed, which is set to be a stacked show with the following line-up:
- 12-Man #1 Contender Battle Royal (Winner Receives TNT Championship Match Later That Night): Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, The Butcher, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Dark Order’s 10, Colt Cabana.
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. TBD
- The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo)
- Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal
- Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
- Jade Cargill In Action
- Jurassic Express & Top Flight’s Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle w/Wardlow
- Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi
- Orange Cassidy In Action
- Duuuval Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow
.@tonyschiavone24 has a Special Announcement about #TheHouseAlwaysWins & we'll hear from @CodyRhodes for the 1st time since this week's #AEWDynamite | Tickets are on Sale Now for Friday, April 9, 2021 non televised event from @dailysplace in Jacksonville!https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/TVHeF73IEA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2021
