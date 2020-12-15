‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Season Two Confirmed For January 2021

It has now been officially confirmed that ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ will be returning for a second season next month!

The popular show, which is hosted by WWE Hall Of Famer, Steve Austin, will be returning on January 11, 2021, and will once again be on the USA Network.

The show follows Austin as he talks with different guests from a variety of industries as they swap stories while doing different activities. The first season saw the likes of Baker Mayfield, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Becky Lynch appear.

The second season will feature eight different 30-minute episodes. The first episode will be with the legendary Ice T, and the other confirmed guests are:

Steve O

Bert Kreischer

Tiffany Haddish

Brett Favre

Luke Combs

Joel McHale

Once again there will also be another WWE Superstar focused on in one episode, and for season two it will be Charlotte Flair. You can see a trailer for the new season below: