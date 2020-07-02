Street Fight, 6-Man Tag & More Added To NXT Great American Bash Week 2

WWE has announced some big new matches for next week’s continuation of The Great American Bash, which will once again go head-to-head with AEW Fyter Fest.

Mia Yim and Candice LeRae will continue their rivalry in a Street Fight, after Yim pinned LeRae to eliminate her from a Fatal 4-Way match this evening, crushing her hopes of earning a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

Also announced is a six-man tag team match. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and his El Legado del Fantasma group will take on Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s show: