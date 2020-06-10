Street Fight, World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For 6/16 IMPACT Wrestling

Four matches have been announced for the June 16 edition of IMPACT Wrestling, as the road to Slammiversary continues!

In a preview of the Slammiversary main event, a sure-to-be wild match between five of the promotion’s best for the IMPACT World Championship, Ace Austin will battle his old rival Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight.

The North will also be back in action, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ethan Page and Josh Alexander have been taping comedic and “cinematic” matches from the BattleArts Academy and the “Deaner Compound”, but we’ll finally see them return to the IMPACT ring to defend their world tag team titles against Dez Xavier and Zach Wentz of The Rascalz.

Also announced for the show is a singles match between Rhino and the “Desi Hitman” Rohit Raju, as well as a rematch between Shawn “Supermex” Hernandez and the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose.

