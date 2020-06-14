Street Profits To Defend Raw Tag Team Titles At WWE Backlash, Updated Card

Another championship match has been added to tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, as the Street Profits will defend their Raw Tag Team titles against the Viking Raiders.

The Raiders scored a victory over the champions on the April 27 edition of Monday Night Raw, but the titles have not been defended since the week after WrestleMania 36.

With a limited roster and a lack of tag teams on the red brand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four have instead faced off in a series of athletic competitions, including a basketball game, an axe-throwing competition, mini golf, bowling, and even a decathlon.

BREAKING NEWS: The Street Profits will face The Viking Raiders tonight at #WWEBacklash for the #Raw Tag Team Titles.https://t.co/xBPUsLupxa — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship Handicap Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

“The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time”

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders