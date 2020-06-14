Street Profits To Defend Raw Tag Team Titles At WWE Backlash, Updated Card

Another championship match has been added to tonight’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, as the Street Profits will defend their Raw Tag Team titles against the Viking Raiders.
The Raiders scored a victory over the champions on the April 27 edition of Monday Night Raw, but the titles have not been defended since the week after WrestleMania 36.
With a limited roster and a lack of tag teams on the red brand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four have instead faced off in a series of athletic competitions, including a basketball game, an axe-throwing competition, mini golf, bowling, and even a decathlon.
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship Handicap Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax
“The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time”
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
United States Championship Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders