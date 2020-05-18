Street Profits & Viking Raiders Set For Another Challenge On Monday Night Raw

The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits will once again face off this week on Monday Night Raw, and once again WWE has found a way to keep the action out of the wrestling ring.

After the Raw Tag Team Champions scored a completely one-sided victory over Erik and Ivar on the basketball court last week, the two teams will compete in a contest a little more fit for a pair of monstrous vikings: an axe-throwing competition!

While we expect the two teams will at some point actually compete in the ring with the tag team titles on the line, there is certainly no end to the ridiculous forms of competition the Street Profits and Viking Raiders could get themselves into.

Join us for live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw at 8PM ET.