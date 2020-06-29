Stu Bennett Discusses Potentially Returning To Wrestling, No Longer Feeling Anger Towards WWE

Stu Bennett recently spoke with comicbookmovie.com where he discussed his future in professional wrestling in detail and how he feels about WWE.

Bennett touched on if he will return to wrestling, admitting that at his current age he doesn’t really want to work a full-time schedule right now.

“Part of my issue is that I’m close to 40 now,” Bennett admitted. “I’m 40 in two months, so the prospect of going back and working a full-time professional wrestling schedule isn’t particularly high on my agenda at the moment. That might change. It was very kind of Cody to say that, I’m still very good friends with Cody. We’ve been tight for ten plus years, and he’s done an amazing job with AEW. I am really excited about the explosion in opportunities in the professional wrestling world.

Bennett then spoke about the possibility of a WWE return and he admitted he no longer has the same anger about the company as he did when he first left.

“When I left there, I was of the opinion that I was done with working there,” Bennett said. “I was pretty angry with a couple of people from when I was working there and when I left, a couple of people in management. I think time is a great healer, shall we say, and I certainly don’t have much anger left in me in regards to that now. Similarly, I don’t feel like I have an automatic affiliation with the company itself or the people who work there.

However, while he doesn’t feel anger towards WWE, Bennett also admitted that he doesn’t feel any sense of loyalty to the company either.