Stu Bennett Doesn’t Believe That NXT UK Has Helped The British Wrestling Scene

Former WWE Superstar, Stu Bennett recently spoke with 411 Mania where he discussed NXT UK as a brand, admitting it hasn’t helped the British wrestling scene.

Bennett is of the belief that it has helped those who have been involved, but as far as the UK scene in general, it hasn’t been a positive factor.

“I wouldn’t say it’s helped the UK scene. I would say it’s helped the wrestlers who have been signed, but outside of that, I don’t think it’s been beneficial. You’d have to look at the affect it’s had on some of the companies or some of the independents, the independent companies, who were thriving prior that versus now. So, I don’t think it’s been beneficial to the scene at all. I understand why WWE have done it. They want to have a stake hold there. It was not coincidental that NXT UK was brought out at the same time that WOS [World of Sport], which at the same time, was seen as a threat to WWE over in the UK. It wasn’t coincidental, however, it’s been portrayed by them, and I think we all know the truth behind that. Again, that’s business. I understand why they did it. I’m not casting them for doing that, but to portray it as beneficial to the UK as something benevolent is ludicrous. And as good as the product might, it’s certainly not something that’s helped the UK independent scene,” Bennett said.