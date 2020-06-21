Stu Bennett Isn’t Officially Retired Yet: “I Can See Myself Dusting Off The Boots”

Former WWE Superstar and current NWA commentator, Stu Bennett recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about his future in the industry.

Bennett confirmed he isn’t retired in any sense of the word, adding that he loves doing commentary and working with NWA at the moment.

“I am not retired in any sense of the word, in terms of pro wrestling,” Bennett stated. “I love doing commentary, and I love working with NWA, as that’s been a goal of mine, for a long time. I started off in FCW working for Dusty Rhodes and being the color commentator down there in 2008 to 2009, and I’ve always loved it, ever since. So, I’m really enjoying working with NWA on that. Obviously, things are shut down at the moment, and I don’t know when it’s all coming back. But at some point, it will kick off again.

Bennett then spoke about his future in the ring itself as a wrestler, admitting he would only get back if the right offer came in.