Stu Bennett Reveals NWA Wanted Him To Work As An In-Ring Talent

Stu Bennett recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about how NWA originally wanted him to work as an in-ring talent rather than a commentator.

Bennett did end up signing with NWA, working as a commentator for the company, but he revealed that NWA had hoped he would be an in-ring talent initially.

“I think for the past couple of years, I was getting calls from the NWA. They started their reboot two or three years ago,” Bennett recalled. “Nick Aldis is a former colleague of mine. We actually started training together in 2004. He was my first singles match. I was aware of what was going on there. We kind of stayed in touch ever since. I saw that he was their champ and he was doing well. I was being sent there for their ‘Ten Pounds of Gold series’. “It was pretty exciting times, but I think they were contacting me frequently because they wanted to get me back in the ring and be one of their main guys on their roster as they rebooted. That wasn’t in the cards for me.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.