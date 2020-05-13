Su Yung Re-Signs With Impact Wrestling, Former TNA Tag Champ Set To Return

Impact Wrestling has announced that former Knockouts Champion Su Yung has re-signed with the promotion. Her contract actually expired earlier this year, but the two sides have been working together on coming up with a new deal.
Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve has also signed a contract to return to Impact Wrestling. He recently made a surprise appearance as the mystery tag team partner of Tommy Dreamer and Rhino at night one of Impact’s Rebellion special.
BREAKING: As reported by @PWInsidercom, Su Yung has re-signed with IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/MaEWRhN1C5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 11, 2020
BREAKING: As reported by @WrestlingInc, Crazzy Steve has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! @steveofcrazzy pic.twitter.com/4VRd8fDz6B
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2020