Su Yung Re-Signs With Impact Wrestling, Former TNA Tag Champ Set To Return

Impact Wrestling has announced that former Knockouts Champion Su Yung has re-signed with the promotion. Her contract actually expired earlier this year, but the two sides have been working together on coming up with a new deal.

Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve has also signed a contract to return to Impact Wrestling. He recently made a surprise appearance as the mystery tag team partner of Tommy Dreamer and Rhino at night one of Impact’s Rebellion special.