Su Yung Wins Knockouts Title At Bound For Glory After Kylie Rae Misses Appearance

A new and completely unexpected IMPACT Knockouts Champion was crowned on Saturday night at Bound for Glory, after Kylie Rae did not appear in her advertised title match against Deonna Purrazzo.

IMPACT has been building to a collision between Deonna and Kylie for several months, and continued to promote it as a major match all week long leading up to the pay-per-view. It is not known when IMPACT management found out that she would not be appearing, and there are no additional details at this time.

Deonna and Kimber Lee came to the ring after IMPACT, for some reason, still aired the video package promoting the original bout. It was simply said that Kylie was not at the show and that the now-former champion would be issuing an open challenge, leading to the return of the “Undead Bride” Su Yung.

Yung has been performing as “Susie” for the past year on IMPACT television, ever since being “murdered” at the end of her 2019 program with Havok. She returned with a totally different character having no knowledge of her past violent tendencies, but in recent months after numerous attacks from Deonna and Kimber Lee, the more sinister persona has been teasing a reemergence.

While it was certainly a shock for the second biggest and most heavily promoted match of the biggest IMPACT pay-per-view of the year to be scrapped at the last minute, there was luckily an alternative in place that made sense from a storyline perspective.

The two broke Susie’s arm a few ago on IMPACT television to promote the match with Kylie, her best friend on the show, so having Su Yung come back looking for revenge was going to happen at some point.