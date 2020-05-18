ProWrestling.com
Submission Match Announced For Monday Night Raw

In a last minute update, tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a submission match between Shayna Baszler and Natalya. Will the Sharpshooter get the job done, or will the “Queen of Spades” put the Canadian veteran to sleep with her signature Kirifuda Clutch?

