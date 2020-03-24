Sugar Dunkerton On His AEW Dark Debut This Week: “It’s More Than Just A Match”

The latest AEW Dark will be available later on today on AEW’s YouTube channel, and it will feature the debut of Sugar Dunkerton.

Sugar Dunkerton is a well-known independent wrestler who has made a big name for himself in England. He was also featured in Shawn Spears’ search for a tag team partner video where his submission caught plenty of attention.

Last week he was brought in for a match for AEW Dark (Which airs today) as he goes one on one with Kip Sabian. Dunkerton took to Twitter to share how much the moment means to him, stating it is bigger than just a match or a moment for him, as it is proof that a dream can keep going even with the current chaos.

IF YOU ONLY KNEW (And why this is bigger than just an #AEWDark Match). Read.

Absorb.

Tune in at 4PMEST on Youtube.#CatchArtist

🤘🏿♥️😊 pic.twitter.com/wJ9yuceUlG — Shugee De La Bando (@SugarDunkerton) March 23, 2020

