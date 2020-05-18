Sugar Dunkerton Reveals He Almost Quit Wrestling, Credits Alex Shelley For Staying

Sugar Dunkerton has recently been the talk of the wrestling world due to his performances on AEW Dynamite. However, the independent wrestler admitted in a recent interview with Wrestle Talk that this opportunity almost didn’t happen as he was very close to quitting wrestling in 2019.

“I think the thing that kind of stands out the most when it’s all said and done is no, I probably wouldn’t have did it because I probably wouldn’t even have thought that was even possible because when I got back home in December, I was ready to quit. I don’t play when I tell people that. I was very ready to quit. There was a lot of opportunities that I had been working towards over on your side of the country [United Kingdom]. There were opportunities I was working towards before that. There was opportunities that I was hoping that if they didn’t come together on your side, maybe they’d pay attention to how much work I was doing on that side and they’d open up on this side, and I got very close, very close to something and that completely fell apart at the last minute, and I wasn’t in a good place.”

Sugar Dunkerton credited wrestling veteran, Alex Shelley as the reason he continued with the industry as he had a match booked with him that he wanted to complete before officially hanging up the boots.

“I was like lights out, still awake, curtains drawn, not sleeping in a bad place and if it wasn’t for the match I had with Alex Shelley that was still on the books — I literally didn’t take another booking until after the Alex Shelley match because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to keep going. So, the Dynamite thing definitely — even [AEW] Dark, surprised [me]because I just didn’t know if I wanted to keep going man, and if Alex Shelley ever sees this, I appreciate you. You saved me that night, so thanks man.”

“Pineapple Pete” most recently went one on one with former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho last week and he also spoke about how Jericho has been like to work with.

“Dude he spoke to me when he saw me which tripped me out because I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ Like he rolls up and it’s hilarious because Jericho to me is kind of a hilarious kind of guy because this is a guy it’s like — I’ve learned a lot from those two tapings because you got guys on the indies who are barely at that point where they’re really doing anything with their career yet. They’ve done some stuff but they’re not there yet, and they act like, ‘Yo, bow down. Kiss my boots.’ This and that and everything. ‘I’m not doing that,’ this and that, but then you’ve got a guy who’s literally done everything, literally been to every big show that you could do, main-evented and all of that and he’s super down to earth, he’s super funny. It’s no weird stuff when you talk to him so…” (H/T to POSTWrestling.com for the transcriptions.)