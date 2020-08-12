SummerSlam To Take Place Outside Of The WWE Performance Center

Regarding this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view and its destination, while the specific location is still unknown, the show will not be held at the Performance Center in Orlando.

“Good news, Bad news,” WrestleVotes noted on Twitter. “SummerSlam will not take place in the PC. However, no fans will be in attendance. Source still unsure on exact location, as the northeast possibility is now said to be iffy at best.”

SummerSlam is scheduled for Sunday, August 23. NXT TakeOver XXX the night before will take place at the Performance Center.