Super X-Cup Tournament Returning At Impact Wrestling Genesis
Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that the Super X-Cup tournament will return on January 9 during the next Impact Plus event Genesis. The tournament will see the top X-Division stars battle it out for the coveted Super X-Cup trophy.
Details and participant announcements are still to come, per Impact’s official Twitter account.
BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis – stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy!
Stay tuned for more details and news about participants! pic.twitter.com/iKGmZxu76l
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2020
The tournament has been used on and off since 2003 in TNA. The last Super X-Cup champion was crowned in 2017 when Dezmond Xavier beat Taiji Ishimori in the finals. Talents such as Davey Richards, ACH, Sammy Guevara, Drago, Andrew Everett, and Idris Abraham also competed that year under the GFW/Impact banner.
Genesis will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
“I Quit” Match Confirmed For 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Special
Moose has accepted a challenge from Willie Mack for an “I Quit” match at the IMPACT Wrestling Genesis special on January 9.
Mack scored a DQ victory over the TNA World Heavyweight Champion at last month’s Turning Point special on IMPACT Plus. The following week on television, Moose won a No Disqualification match when the referee deemed that Mack could no longer compete.
This all led to a big brawl on IMPACT this Tuesday night, with Willie Mack claiming that no referee was going to tell him when he’s done fighting. A hoard of officials and security guards – which Moose mocked for being failed indie wrestlers – had to get in between the two heavyweights stars.
This is the first match confirmed for Genesis, which will air live exclusively on IMPACT Plus. While there are several obvious potential matches based on current storylines, the much bigger IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view is just one week later.
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW President Tony Khan made another appearance on IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, taking out more “ad time” on AXS TV in order to fire more shots across the bow at IMPACT EVP Don Callis and his own world champion Kenny Omega.
While last week’s appearance could only be described as “smug” at best, the duo absolutely ripped into IMPACT this time around. Khan, making sure to get every inch of his biceps in the shot, offered to give Callis lessons on the pro wrestling business should he appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.
“We did our biggest rating of the year, I got one of the greatest champions in the world, and he’s out there doing free press for us that I’m not paying for,” Khan gloated about last week’s huge episode on TNT. Schiavone also spent most of the segment blatantly trashing the IMPACT brand and network.
“Lesson number one would be where to watch AXS. I don’t even know where to find it. If you ask your Smart TV to put on AXS it says, ‘Dude why?'”
Check out the clip above.
Kenny Omega To Headline IMPACT Hard To Kill, Bullet Club Attacks Rich Swann
Did we just see a Bullet Club reunion in IMPACT Wrestling?
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega finally set foot inside the arena this Tuesday night, blindsiding IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann during a chaotic show-closing brawl with the Good Brothers.
“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson defeated Chris Sabin, one half of the Motor City Machine Guns, in this week’s IMPACT main event, albeit through less than reputable means. Swann took offense to this and confronted Anderson backstage, leading to a huge brawl. Doc Gallows, who has been on the injured list in recent weeks, also made an appearance in the chaos.
In the aftermath, the AEW World Champion and IMPACT Tag Team Champions stood tall alongside Don Callis. The whole segment had some major Bullet Club energy. The long-running, multi-promotion faction’s name was even mentioned on air, as were the generally associated “too sweet” and “for life” taglines.
Callis announced that Omega and the Good Brothers will headline IMPACT Hard To Kill on January 16, teaming up for a six-man tag team match against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.
This will be Kenny Omega’s first match in an IMPACT Wrestling ring, as well as the first time a contracted member of the All Elite Wrestling roster competes inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring.
