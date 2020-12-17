Super X-Cup Tournament Returning At Impact Wrestling Genesis

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that the Super X-Cup tournament will return on January 9 during the next Impact Plus event Genesis. The tournament will see the top X-Division stars battle it out for the coveted Super X-Cup trophy.

Details and participant announcements are still to come, per Impact’s official Twitter account.

BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis – stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy! Stay tuned for more details and news about participants! pic.twitter.com/iKGmZxu76l — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2020

The tournament has been used on and off since 2003 in TNA. The last Super X-Cup champion was crowned in 2017 when Dezmond Xavier beat Taiji Ishimori in the finals. Talents such as Davey Richards, ACH, Sammy Guevara, Drago, Andrew Everett, and Idris Abraham also competed that year under the GFW/Impact banner.

Genesis will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.