Symphony Of Destruction Match, Opener Announced For WWE Raw Tonight

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

A MOMENT OF BLISS

We kick off tonight’s show with A Moment Of Bliss, which has a new look for tonight that is more fitting with her new character, with her doll caged in the middle of the ring. She starts out by recapping what happened last week in the main event as she giggles at Orton.

Alexa says she cannot believe he did that to him, but she asks if Randy has asked himself why. Randy says he knows Bray Wyatt very well, but The Fiend, he hasn’t been formally introduced to, but Alexa says The Fiend is one of her best friends.

Orton claims he and The Fiend have a lot in common, but the difference is all The Fiend’s pain is on his exterior, for everyone to see. However, Orton bottles his up and suppresses it so that he can blend in. Orton says they both hear voices, but those that The Fiend hear are his.

Randy says that years ago, he had to find out Bray’s weakness, and he found it and burned it to the ground. Now, Orton says he knows what he has to do…he has to find The Fiend’s weakness. Orton stares at Bliss and says, it looks like he has, while she just smiles back at him.

Alexa asks if that’s what the voices are telling him, as she becomes more serious. Alexa asks who is manipulating who and she stares Orton down as the lights begin to go out. When they come back on, Orton has Bliss in his arms while The Fiend stares at them.

The Fiend asks for Orton to pass her to him, which he does as he then backs out of the ring, smiling and asking who is laughing now?

VIDEO PACKAGE

WWE will be looking back at some moments from Drew McIntyre’s 2020 ahead of his return tonight. First up is a quick video package showcasing Drew’s victory in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

SYMPHONY OF DESTRUCTION MATCH

JEFF HARDY vs ELIAS

The two men waste no time throwing hands in this one as things quickly spill to the outside. Jeff Hardy tries to launch himself off the stairs with a violin, but Elias puts a stop to that with a knee to the face of the WWE veteran. Elias then drops Jeff down from his shoulders as Jeff crashes face-first into the ring apron.

Elias then hits Jeff onto a piano, but inside is R-Truth who then runs around as people begin chasing him. Jeff Hardy takes out Drew Gulak, hitting him with a guitar, meanwhile, Elias does the same to Lucha House Party, because why not?

The match returns to the ring as Jeff takes down Elias with the Atomic Drop and then the classic low dropkick. However, Elias ends up launching Jeff into the turnbuckles where a guitar has been positioned, with Hardy going head-first into the instrument.

Elias then places some guitar picks in between his knuckles as he then beats down on Hardy with the added power. Elias bounces Jeff’s head onto a drum kit and begins playing the instrument, crashing the sticks onto Hardy as he then sends him into the ring post.

He then tries to drive Hardy into a gong, but Jeff avoids it as Elias crashes in knee-first and Hardy follows up by sending Elias crashing into the drum kit. Back inside the ring, Jeff tries to use a guitar, but Elias stops him and goes for a powerbomb which Jeff counters.

He then goes for a Whisper in the Wind, but Elias swats him out of the air by smashing him with a guitar. Elias then uses part of the guitar to attack Jeff, but he avoids it and Elias sends it into the amplifier, which electrocutes him. Hardy follows up by smashing a bass onto his back as he then sets Eliasup onto a table as he places an array of strings instruments onto him.

Hardy then hits the Swanton Bomb from the top of the ring post and crashes through the table, but Jeff smacks his head on the bottom of the steel stairs in the process which looked like a horrendous bump. However, Hardy picks up the victory and thankfully, appears to be okay.

Winner: Jeff Hardy