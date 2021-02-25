Tag Team Match & Casino Tag Team Royale Added To AEW Revolution

The match card for AEW Revolution continues to take shape.

The tag team division will receive a spotlight on the pay-per-view via a Casino Tag Team Royale. The following teams have been confirmed for the bout so far:

Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Santana & Ortiz

The Butcher & The Blade

Private Party

Top Flight

Bear Country

Additionally, Miro and Kip Sabian will take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

In an update on the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, Lance Archer qualified by beating Rey Fenix. Next week’s qualifier will see Max Caster take on Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance. The sixth spot will be revealed at Revolution.

Below is the updated lineup for March 7 featuring eight matches.

AEW Revolution

Sunday, March 7, 2021

AEW World Championship

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Eliminator Tournament winner

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. TBD vs. TBD

Big Money Match

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page

Casino Tag Team Royale

John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor