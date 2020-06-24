Tag Team Pulled From AEW Dynamite As COVID-19 Precaution, New Opponents For FTR Announced

QT Marshall has been pulled from tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19″.

“Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote on Twitter. “Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here”.

QT and Dustin Rhodes, the Natural Nightmares, were originally scheduled to face FTR on tonight’s broadcast. It looks like Christopher Daniels and Kazarian will team up to face the former WWE stars as a last-minute replacement.