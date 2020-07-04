Tag Team Title Match, Money In The Bank Replay Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Announced for the July 10th episode of Friday Night Smackdown:

— Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura pinned Kofi Kingston this Friday, then tried to put him through a table.

— Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

— The Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt from WWE Money in the Bank will be “revisited”, which likely means they’re going to replay the match to hype the upcoming Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules.