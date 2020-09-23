Tag Team Wrestling Icon ‘Road Warrior Animal’ Joe Laurinaitis Passes Away

We are saddened to report the passing of one professional wrestling’s greatest tag team legends in Joe Laurinaitis, better known to fans around the world as Road Warrior Animal. He celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this month.

It was Paul Ellering who first had the idea to put Laurinaitis together with Mike Hegstrand, aka Road Warrior Hawk, as a stable of heels called the Legion of Doom.

While they started out as mere bikers, the gimmick was tweaked as they went along, eventually adding the iconic and often duplicated face paint and spiked shoulder pads that became synonymous with the “Road Warriors”.

Together, Road Warriors Animal and Hawk became one of the most decorated tag teams of the 80s and 90s, winning gold in All Japan, Georgia Championship Wrestling, the AWA, WCW and WWE.