Tama Tonga Reflects On Jeff Jarrett Joining Bullet Club & The Thought Process Behind It

On the latest episode of Tama’s Island, New Japan’s Tama Tonga spoke about when WWE Hall Of Famer, Jeff Jarrett joined Bullet Club.

Tama revealed that New Japan was behind the decision and the company thought that it would help Bullet Club appeal internationally. However, he noted how it was the work of the Young Bucks, himself and Gallows and Anderson that actually achieved that.

“New Japan thought the appeal, to go international, [Bullet Club] needed somebody that they trusted that they have done business with before. Jeff Jarrett, as head of TNA, had done business with New Japan. Jeff Jarrett wasn’t doing anything at the time, he was building Global Force Wrestling,” said Tama Tonga on Tama’s Island. “New Japan just didn’t realize the impact we had made and they thought Jeff Jarrett was the way. That ended up being a flop. What really extended our reach internationally was, we had foot soldiers that were running the Indie scene around America and they were a hot commodity, which was the Young Bucks. Once they ran around representing Bullet Club, the awareness grew rapidly. Plus, Gallows, Anderson, and I were doing Indie shows around the south east and spreading Bullet Club awareness. That’s what helped us grow internationally.”

Jarrett wasn’t part of the group for long, only being in the group from August 2014-January 2015, but he wasn’t consistent through that, having a small impact on the faction.

Tama Tonga then spoke about how he wasn’t involved in Global Force Wrestling, which was down to finances.

“He didn’t want to pay me what I wanted, which was probably too high because I thought I was worth more than I was. They put me in their little magazine and said I was apart of it and I was like, ‘What the F? Come on.’ I’ll let this one slide ol’ slick Jeff Jarrett.”

