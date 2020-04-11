Tamina To Face Sasha Banks For Smackdown Women’s Title Opportunity

Bayley managed to avoid a major challenge to her women’s championship tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, but she may have also thrown her so-called best friend under the bus to do so.

After successfully defending the belt in a 5-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania 36, Bayley returned to the blue brand and once again gloated that no woman, past or present, could measure up to her. Enter: Tamina.

While Tamina was eliminated at WrestleMania, she nearly stole the match on a number of occasions, and it took literally everyone in the bout to put her down for a count of three. Tonight she issued a one-on-one challenge to Bayley for the title, and the champion agreed… IF she can defeat Sasha Banks next week on Smackdown.