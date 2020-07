WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was arrested on Monday for multiple offenses, and is currently being held at Monmouth County Correctiontal in New Jersey.

Sytch, who is perhaps better known by her wrestling ring name “Sunny”, was processed at 4:42 PM ET according to a report from PWInsider.com. She was charged with her driving on a license suspended for the second time, eluding a police officer, and violating a domestic violence restraining order.