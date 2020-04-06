Tampa Being Considered For WrestleMania 38

With WrestleMania 36 in its rearview mirror, WWE is already trying to figure out a way to make good with the city of Tampa, FL. Tampa was originally the site of WrestleMania 36, until the recent COVID-19 outbreak forced WWE to move WrestleMania to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

According to the oft-verified account WrestleVotes, Tampa Bay is “in the running” to be the host of WrestleMania 38. The account pointed out how the city is already prepped for to host the spectacular, and “might be a shoe in.”

Now that the weekend that “was to be” has passed, I can say that Tampa Bay will be in the running to host #Wrestlemania 38 in 2022. All the initial legwork is obviously done, with the city still very much eager to host the event. Might be a shoe in. Time will tell.

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place in Hollywood, CA.