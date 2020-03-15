Tampa Official Claims They Will Probably “Pull The Plug” On WrestleMania 36

While WWE WrestleMania 36 is currently still scheduled to take place, a Tampa official has admitted they might take the decision out of WWE’s hands.

While the show is currently set to take place, the rise of Coronavirus is putting the show in major doubt. Hillsborough Commissioner, Les Miller recently spoke with Fox 13, and admitted that they will reconvene next week to make a decision if WWE doesn’t act.

He also stressed that he hopes Vince McMahon makes a decision themselves, but if they don’t they will “probably have to pull the plug.”