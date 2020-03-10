Tampa Officials Meeting To Discuss Coronavirus, Possibly Canceling Major Events

Tampa mayor Jane Castor will meet with city officials this Thursday in order to determine the future of upcoming events in the area, due to the growing concern of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to local CBS news anchor Ryan Bass.

There have been 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida, including the death of two men in their 70s. The local impact isn’t the only thing to consider, however, when evaluating an event like WrestleMania that draws tens of thousands of people from all around the world.